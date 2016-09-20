Prosser School Board to hear facility recommendations Sept. 22

The Prosser School Board will meet Sept. 22 to hear recommendations from the Study and Survey Task Force on long-range facilities needs.
The special meeting is at 7 p.m. at Keene-Riverview Elementary School, 832 Park Ave.
The school board appointed the task force, which has been working for nearly two years.
The recommendations are the result of community and staff surveys and input, as well as an in-depth analysis of the current facilities conditions and capacities, according to a news release.
