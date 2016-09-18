Tri-City families encouraged to apply for school lunch aid

Families encouraged to apply for school lunch aid
Families eligible for free and reduced-cost school lunches are encouraged to apply.
Applications can be submitted any time during the school year and a determination will be made within ten operating days of receipt. Students receiving help through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or the Basic Food program automatically qualify. Foster children, homeless children, and migrant children are also eligible.
Eligibility lasts from the date of approval up to the first 30 operating days of the next school year or until families contact the school or district.
For more information, visit k12.wa.us.
Comments