Tri-Cities Prep graduate earns full-ride scholarship

Tri-Cities Prep graduate Leslie Maya of Kennewick received the Saint Martin’s University Abbot Scholarship. The scholarship is for seniors graduating from Catholic high schools in Washington and is for full tuition, or about $35,000 a year, for up to four years.
Maya is active in martial arts and was a member of her school’s BASIC Club and Recycling Club. She volunteers at Kennewick’s St. Joseph Church and has served as an escort at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. She plans to take a pre-professional program in medicine at the school in Lacey.
Comments