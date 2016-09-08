Get to Know Kennewick Schools event set Sept. 30

Kennewick School District is offering an interactive half-day session highlighting its instructional programs.
The event, called Get To Know Kennewick Schools, runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 30 at the KSD Administration Center, 1000 W. 4th Ave.
“Education experts will introduce those attending to the latest teaching strategies and how that is leading to student growth,” a district news release said.
Attendees also will learn the latest in topics from school safety to hands-on K-5 science and classroom technology.
The event will include a tour of the new Desert Hills Middle School.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be provided.
To reserve a spot, email info@ksd.org or call 509-222-7424.
