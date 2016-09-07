Enrollment a mixed bag in Tri-City area schools

The Pasco School District is once again reporting enrollment growth, with nearly 200 more students signed up for class this year than at the same time last year.
The district’s total enrollment as of Sept. 6 was 17,417 students — up 197 students, or 1.14 percent, over last year’s five-day count, officials reported.
Enrollment in other Tri-City districts was a mixed bag.
Kennewick did not provide updated enrollment figures on Wednesday, but numbers from last week showed an increase of about 400 students.
Richland and Finley schools also have seen enrollment growth, while Columbia-Burbank and Kiona-Benton City schools have seen slight dips.
Here’s a closer look:
▪ Pasco School District had 9,991 students in kindergarten through sixth grade as of Sept. 6. That’s an increase of 119 students, or 1.21 percent, over the five-day mark last year.
The district also had 2,603 seventh- and eighth-graders, plus 4,823 high schoolers.
Both of those counts were up as well — by 72 students, or 2.84 percent, for seventh and eighth grades, and by six students, or .12 percent, for high school.
▪ Kennewick School District had 17,949 students signed up for classes last week, up 444 students over the start of last school year.
“We are continuing to see an increase in enrollment growth, especially at the elementary schools in grades kindergarten through fifth,” Superintendent Dave Bond said in a statement.
▪ Richland School District had 13,363 students as of Sept. 6. A comparison figure wasn’t available Wednesday for the same point last school year, but first-day enrollment was up about 4 percent in the district over last year. The Sept. 6 figure was down a bit from the 13,428 enrollment number reported on the first day of this school year.
▪ The Finley School District had 918 students on Wednesday, compared with 893 at the start of school last year.
Columbia-Burbank had 768 students on Wednesday, down from 817 at the same point last year.
Kiona-Benton City was down 10 students from last year, with enrollment at 1,453 on Wednesday.
