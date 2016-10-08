Kennewick police seek car chase suspect

Kennewick police are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase Friday night in a blue Nissan Maxima.
Police attempted a traffic stop on the Nissan near First Avenue and South Washington Street, when the car sped off, according to police reports.
Because of the high speed, police were concerned for public safety and stopped the pursuit. However, the car continued to speed away with its headlights turned off and running red lights.
The car was found abandoned soon after on North Olympia Street.
Police are asking for a call at 509-628-0333 from anyone with information about people associated with the car involved in the chase. They believe the car had been sold but the title had not been transferred.
