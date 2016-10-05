Franklin County approves $35,000 for Zambrano coroner’s inquest

The Franklin County Commission approved a $35,000 supplemental budget request Wednesday to hire a retired Seattle judge to present evidence in Coroner Dan Blasdel’s inquest into the death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes.
Retired King County Superior Court Judge Michael J. Fox will present evidence during the inquest, expected to begin Dec. 12 at Columbia Basin College.
Zambrano-Montes, 35, died after being shot at 17 times by three Pasco police officers near Fiesta Foods on the night of Feb. 10, 2015. He was high on methamphetamine and throwing rocks at the time. Prosecutors declined to charge the officers, saying the evidence did not support convictions.
The inquest jury may make recommendations to prosecutors, but its decisions are advisory only.
