Kennewick firefighters dismantle a pipe connecting a firetruck to the Columbia River as they practice for the upcoming wildfire season.
Kennewick firefighters dismantle a pipe connecting a firetruck to the Columbia River as they practice for the upcoming wildfire season. Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald
Kennewick firefighters dismantle a pipe connecting a firetruck to the Columbia River as they practice for the upcoming wildfire season. Cameron Probert Tri-City Herald

Jail Records

May 22, 2017 11:54 AM

Firefighters in Columbia Park part of wildfire training

By Cameron Probert

cprobert@tricityherald.com

No need to worry if you see fire trucks in Columbia Park on Monday.

Kennewick fire crews were beginning their annual practice for the upcoming wildfire season.

A group of engines and firefighters gathered at the boat launch near Edison Street on Monday morning to practice drafting water from the Columbia River.

The practice is necessary when firefighters need water in remote areas. They draw water out of nearby bodies of water, including, lakes, rivers and swimming pools.

Firefighters around the region are practicing before the start of wildfire season, said officials.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water 1:33

Sea lion pulls girl off B.C. dock and into the water
Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities 0:55

Donald Sorenson's Vintage Tri-Cities
Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish 1:40

Kamiakin loses a heartbreaker to Snohomish

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos