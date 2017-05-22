Firefighters in Columbia Park part of wildfire training

No need to worry if you see fire trucks in Columbia Park on Monday.
Kennewick fire crews were beginning their annual practice for the upcoming wildfire season.
A group of engines and firefighters gathered at the boat launch near Edison Street on Monday morning to practice drafting water from the Columbia River.
The practice is necessary when firefighters need water in remote areas. They draw water out of nearby bodies of water, including, lakes, rivers and swimming pools.
Firefighters around the region are practicing before the start of wildfire season, said officials.
