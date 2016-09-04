Crime

September 4, 2016 12:55 PM

Information sought on drive-by shooting near Prosser

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting near Prosser after a vehicle and residence were struck by at least 10 bullets.

The sheriff’s office responded to a complaint about gunfire shortly after midnight to the area of West Richards Road and Highway 22. The caller said suspects were shooting from a vehicle.

Deputies and the Prosser Police Department responded to the area, but were unable to find the suspects.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 509-735-6555.

