Information sought on drive-by shooting near Prosser

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting near Prosser after a vehicle and residence were struck by at least 10 bullets.
The sheriff’s office responded to a complaint about gunfire shortly after midnight to the area of West Richards Road and Highway 22. The caller said suspects were shooting from a vehicle.
Deputies and the Prosser Police Department responded to the area, but were unable to find the suspects.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 509-735-6555.
