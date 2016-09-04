Kennewick police nab pair who tried to use stolen credit cards

The Kennewick Police Department arrested Ricky Martinez and Jacklynn Mitchell on suspicion of fraud after identifying them as suspects who used a stolen credit card to make purchases in Kennewick.
The duo reportedly attempted to use a stolen credit card to buy a $500 Walmart gift card Saturday, and spend $170 at a Pik a Pop.
The suspects attempted to use several other cards as well, but most were declined.
The suspects changed clothing several times between card use attempts, the police department said. Security images posted to Facebook show the man wearing a checkered shirt and light shorts, then a white T-shirt and dark shorts.
They were booked into the Benton County jail for fraud.
