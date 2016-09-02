Richland police search for hit-and-run driver

Richland police are looking for a suspect who crashed a stolen truck from Pasco Friday morning.
The wreck happened about 5:05 a.m. on Wellsian Way near Aaron Drive when a 2016 Dodge Ram pickup slammed into another car. Two women, who were not identified, were hurt at the scene but treated and later released, police said.
They’re looking for the person who stole the Ram, which had the license plate B99963Y, police said. No one was arrested at the scene, but police are looking into leads.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Richland police at 509-942-7340 or Benton County non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
