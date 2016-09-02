Hanford worker arrested for alleged death threats

A Hanford worker was arrested Friday after allegedly threatening to kill several people at his job because of an ongoing medical dispute with his employer.
A Tri-City regional SWAT team was sent to arrest Dominick Steven Furino, 57, of West Pasco, police said. He made several threats against other Hanford workers because of an ongoing medical dispute with his employer.
Furino may have been armed and dealt with “potential mental health issues,” police said.
Furino was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of felony harassment.
