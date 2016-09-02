Crime

September 2, 2016 9:55 AM

Police arrest suspected back alley arsonist in Kennewick

Tri-City Herald

A Pasco man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly burned several tables and chairs in a Kennewick alley.

Police used security video footage of the fire to identify Scott Gregory Erdman, 54, before finding him. A Kennewick arson investigator later called 911 after seeing Erdman wandering around near Columbia Drive and Alder Street, police said.

The fire started about 5:30 a.m. at 109 W. Kennewick Ave. before Kennewick police and fire responded, police said. Several tables and chairs were destroyed in a fenced-off area, and a building was threatened.

Erdman was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree arson.

