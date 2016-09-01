Detonated fireworks found at Three Rivers Homelink School in Richland

Staff members found detonated fireworks at a school Thursday, following a bomb scare at Chief Joseph Middle School the day before.
Calls came in about 8:17 a.m. of a “suspicious circumstance” at Three Rivers Homelink school, located at 1710 Van Giesen Street. Staff saw that several fireworks were set off in the parking lot, police said.
Officers found several bottle rockets and other types of fireworks near the school. Police believe they may have been left over from July 4, since they appeared weathered and were covered in cobwebs.
Police see no relation between these fireworks and the Chief Joseph incident.
The Richland School District is working with police to make sure there are no other leftover fireworks at other schools.
Police also responded Wednesday morning when a maintenance worker at Chief Joseph Middle School saw two suspicious devices, which turned out to be several bottle rocket-type fireworks taped together. One detonated before police arrived. They contained and took apart the other.
