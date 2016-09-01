Benton County seeks proposals for gang, crime prevention programs

Benton County wants proposals to help address gang activity or crime in the county.
Proposals fall under a public safety tax that voters first approved in August 2014. Applicants must be part of 501(c)3 or 501(c)4 non-profit organizations with the IRS and physically located in Benton County, officials said.
The public safety tax is a 0.03 percent sales and use tax that helps provide money to Benton County and cities within for safety purposes, which could be used to hire additional law enforcement or help other related programs.
Voters may choose to renew the safety tax again in 2024 when it expires.
More information can be found at co.benton.wa.us under the Public Safety Sales Tax page.
Comments