Kennewick man hurt in wreck near Columbia Park Trail

A Kennewick man was injured after another car slammed into his Cadillac Escalade when trying to change lanes on Highway 240 Wednesday night.
Both drivers were traveling about 8:15 p.m. on Highway 240 at milepost 38, just east of the Columbia Park Trail, toward Kennewick. Philip G. Barnard, 77, of Kennewick, was in the center lane when Johnathon G. Merz, 19, of Pasco, changed lanes from the right, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Merz’s Ford Explorer slammed into the side of Barnard’s Escalade, forcing it into the guard rail, state troopers said.
Barnard was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, where he was treated and later released.
Merz was cited for improper lane usage. His passenger, Thomas Merz, 48, of Pasco, was not injured. Both drivers and the passenger wore their seat belts.
