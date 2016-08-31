Trial dates set for three suspects in Finley home invasion

A boyfriend-and-girlfriend duo and another woman may have been after cash when they allegedly ordered a Finley homeowner at gunpoint to reveal the combination for his safe.
Tara Leigh Jacobsen, Pedro “Peter” Flores Baltazar and Melissa Cloy-Torres are charged in Benton County Superior Court for the Aug. 20 home invasion.
Court documents show they tied up the homeowner — who recently had met Jacobsen — and took a Samurai sword, firearms and electronics.
Jacobsen and Baltazar, who are in a dating relationship, were arrested on warrants three days later as they tried to drive out of the Kennewick Econo Lodge parking lot.
Cloy-Torres, who was with them in a Ford Escort, also was taken into custody. She was present during the early morning burglary, documents said.
Jacobsen, 32, has pleaded innocent to first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, theft of a firearm and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.
She is in the Benton County jail on $100,000 bail, along with a state Department of Corrections hold.
Baltazar, 35, pleaded innocent to one count of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. His bail is $50,000.
Both face trials on Oct. 17.
Cloy-Torres, 35, has an Oct. 24 trial date for first-degree trafficking in stolen property and two counts each of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
She has $50,000 bail, along with a Department of Corrections hold.
Cloy-Torres has three prior felony convictions for drug possession. She has been in Adult Drug Court on two pending cases — a second-degree burglary in Benton County and a drug possession in Franklin County. She may be terminated from the alternative program because of the new charges.
Jacobsen is set to make a first appearance Sept. 1 in Benton County Superior Court on an unrelated case. She was sent a summons Aug. 17 for methamphetamine possession before the alleged burglary occurred.
Jacobsen also is a person of interest in a July 7 drive-by shooting on the 4700 block of West Metaline Avenue in Kennewick.
Her criminal history includes breaking into boats at Richland’s Columbia Park Marina over the Fourth of July weekend in 2012.
Prosecutors say Baltazar has at least 10 felony convictions in Washington, including assault, robbery, residential burglary and burglary.
Larry Honeycutt heard someone knocking on a window at his South Oak Street home between 3 and 4 a.m. Aug. 20, according to Benton County sheriff’s officials and court documents,
Honeycutt, who knew Jacobsen as “Barbie,” let her in through the front door and locked it. His video surveillance system showed the woman had arrived in a newer-model white SUV.
They went into separate bathrooms and when Honeycutt came out, he noticed the front door was open even though Jacobsen was inside, documents said.
He again shut the door, turned around and was confronted by a man in his hallway holding a handgun.
The man, later identified as Baltazar, told Honeycutt to get face down on his bed while his hands were tied behind his back, court documents said.
Baltazar then allegedly put the gun to Honeycutt’s head and demanded the safe combination, documents said. Baltazar and Jacobsen threatened to return and kill Honeycutt if he called the police.
After they were gone, Honeycutt was able to free his hands from the zip ties and he walked to a nearby relative’s home for help.
Honeycutt determined that the burglars stole two rifles, a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun, two revolvers and the sword with a cobra on the handle.
Also taken were an HP laptop computer, a Samsung Galaxy S7 phone, a Samsung all-in-one computer, the recording device on Honeycutt’s security system, house and car keys, and personal identification cards.
Jacobsen’s ex-boyfriend told authorities that she had borrowed his rented 2016 SUV and failed to return it to him or the rental company.
A jail inmate also reported to investigators that he had been picked up in Prosser early Aug. 20 by Jacobsen, Baltazar and a woman he knew as “Mel.”
The man claimed that on their way to the Econo Lodge, he noticed multiple firearms in the vehicle and overheard Jacobsen and Baltazar “arguing about the robbery resulting in firearms, not cash,” court documents said.
Baltazar reportedly rented a room at the Kennewick hotel starting Aug. 19. Employees looked at a picture of Jacobsen and said she also had been staying there.
“They were living at the Econo Lodge, mostly,” said Benton County sheriff’s Sgt. Bob Brockman.
A medical benefit card belonging to Honeycutt and a family member’s card were found in a Dumpster at the hotel, documents said.
Kenny Torres, Cloy-Torres’ brother, said the group came to his Pasco home Aug. 20 and asked for his help in selling the firearms, documents said. A rifle, the shotgun and the laptop were recovered.
Brockman said all of the electronics have since been found, but some of the weapons are still missing.
Anyone with more information about the robbery or the missing items is asked to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 509-628-0333.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer; Sean Bassinger: 509-582-1556, @Seandood
