Small fire breaks out at assisted living community

A stove fire broke out at a retirement and assisted living home in Richland on Wednesday but no residents were hurt.
Richland fire crews were alerted around noon to a fire at Riverton by Bonaventure on Bellerive Drive. A sprinkler system extinguished the small kitchen fire before crews arrived, said Battalion Chief Ron Duncan.
“Somebody left something on the stove and walked away from it,” he said.
Richland fire crews then received calls about an hour later because someone smelled smoke. It turned out to be smoke lingering from the previous fire, Duncan said.
