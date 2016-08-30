Car strikes concrete truck near Richland Highway in chain wreck

A woman was hurt after another car forced her Toyota Corolla into the back of a concrete mixing truck off Highway 240 Tuesday morning.
The truck had stopped about 10:55 a.m. at. when signal lights and arms came down for a rail crossing near Robertson Drive off westbound Highway 240. The white Corolla was stopped behind the truck, said Daniel Mosqueda, Washington State Patrol.
Another car, a silver Ford Focus, rear-ended the Toyota, forcing it into the truck, Mosqueda said.
The woman in the Toyota, who has not been identified, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The state patrol cited the driver of the Ford for negligent driving.
