August 30, 2016 11:56 AM

Police looking for hit-and-run driver near Kennewick mall

Kennewick police want help finding a man who caused a hit-and-run wreck near the Columbia Center in Kennewick on Monday.

The victim was stopped at a light about 6 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Center Boulevard and Rio Grande Avenue when a black Nissan SUV driven by a man with a mustache rear-ended her, police said. He then drove away.

There’s security camera footage of the collision, but it may not be enough to identify the suspect’s car, police said.

Anyone with information on the SUV driver is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333.

