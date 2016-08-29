Kennewick, Othello women hurt in crash near Connell

Women from Kennewick and Othello were injured in a crash six miles west of Connell Monday, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Luzero Flores, 20, of Othello, was driving east on Highway 260 when her Toyota Corolla ran off the shoulder of the road at 3:50 p.m., according to police reports.
She over corrected and hit a Ford Escape being driven west by Nancy James, 50, of Kennewick, according to police reports.
Flores is expected to be charged with negligent driving.
Both women were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Their vehicles were totaled.
