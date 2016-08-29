Jeep hits 65-year-old man crossing road in Richland

A Richland man was hurt after a Jeep struck him on a crosswalk Monday morning.
Ronald Day, 65, was crossing the street about 10 a.m. on Bellerive Drive when a Jeep Liberty, driven by Christopher Shallman, 26, of Richland, turned right from Gage Boulevard and hit Day at the intersection, police said.
Shallman tried to stop but he was already too late. Day tried to cross when the light was green, police said.
Day was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, where he was in satisfactory condition.
Shallman was cited by Richland police for failure to yield right of way.
