Pasco police seek shooting suspects on the run

Police are looking for three men who shot at a Pasco gas station employee Sunday morning.
About midnight, three men wearing red bandannas first approached the Mr. Qwik’s Texaco at 2519 W. Court St. in Pasco. One of the suspects saw a store employee in his car and shot at him, hitting the windshield. The three men then ran away toward the back of the store where they came from.
The shooting is thought to be a foiled robbery because the employee sitting in his car noticed the suspects approaching the store, police said. Another employee also was working at the time.
No one was hurt.
It is unknown if the suspects knew the man in the car and the shooting is not believed to be gang-related, police said.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3510.
