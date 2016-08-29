Officials say sex offender moves to Richland, fails to register

The U.S. Marshals Service is looking for a man who moved to Richland from Walla Walla and failed to register as a sex offender.
Michael Thomas Nicely, 32, was registered in Walla Walla before moving to Richland in July. He has not registered a new address since moving.
He is described as 6-foot, 165 pounds and has two tattoos — an “M” with wings and a cross on his chest and “USAF” on his right arm.
Nicely, who was discharged from the Air Force in May 2006, had charges of rape of a fellow airman in 2004 and rape of a minor under 16 in 2005, said the U.S. Marshals Service. He has been known to use social media apps and websites like Tinder and Craigslist to find victims, said officials.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477 or 800-222-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward up to $1,000.
