Help needed to find family of dead Mesa man

The Franklin County coroner needs the public’s help identifying a man found dead in Mesa near the elementary school.
Friday’s autopsy showed the man had a tattoo of what appears to be a face with a toothy evil grin or “Joker” image on his upper right arm.
The man is 5-foot-4 but the condition of his body has made it hard to identify any other features, said Franklin County Coroner Dan Blasdel.
“(W)e believe we know the identity of the individual, but the cause of death was not apparent,” said Capt. Rick Rochleau, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
He said a positive identification and decision on how the man died are pending more tests, he said in a release.
A family came across the body Wednesday near an access road in an open park area near Mesa Elementary School.
Anyone with information on the man or his possible relatives is asked to call Candice Hermanson, chief deputy coroner at 206-321-8648, or sheriff’s officials at 509-545-3501 or 509-545-3510.
Comments