Pasco teen hurt in 4-car Kennewick wreck

A Pasco girl was hurt after a four-car, chain-reaction collision Thursday at Highway 395 and Yelm Street in Kennewick.
Jacob D. Rendon, 23, of Pasco, was headed north the highway in a Pontiac Sunfire about 4 p.m. when he hit the back of a Buick Park Avenue driven by Jim C. Orosco, 26, of Kennewick.
The Washington State Patrol said the impact caused Orosco to hit a Toyota Highlander driven by Michael R. Bailey, 30, of Portland, who then hit a Hyundai Azera driven by Andrea Carpenter, 16, of Pasco.
Melladie J. Shook, 14, was a passenger in Orosco’s car and was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital for possible injuries. Her condition was not immediately available.
Rendon, 23, of Pasco, was cited for following too close, said the WSP.
