Oct. 29 forum to focus on Pasco community policing

The Latino Civic Alliance plans a pair of forums to develop a vision for community policing in Pasco and Moses Lake in October.
The Pasco session will be 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Pasco Senior Center, 1315 N. Seventh Ave. and is open to all community members. The visioning session will advance community policing strategies.
Participants will review recommendations from the U.S. Department of Justice and the the American Civil Liberties Union on local policing following the February 2015 death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes. He was fatally shot by Pasco police officers when he was high on methamphetamine and throwing rocks at cars and officers.
This week, the Department of Justice released a 65-page evaluation of the Pasco Police Department that recommended better training on the use of force and deescalating conflict. The ACLU released a similar report earlier this year.
The Moses Lake session is 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at Family Services of Grant County, 1402 E. Craig.
