This teen thought he was meeting a girl in Kennewick. He should've got her address right

A pair of Kennewick homeowners got a surprise early Friday when they discovered a teenager standing in their bedroom.
The 17-year-old sneaked out of his home around 1:18 a.m. with a set of directions to the home of a girl he had chatted online with, Kennewick police said.
He thought he got there when he walked into a home on the 3200 block of West 21st Avenue.
When he stepped into the homeowners' bedroom, he discovered he was in the wrong home — and woke the homeowners.
"The startled homeowners kept calm and spoke with the juvenile, who appeared confused," Kennewick police said.
Police arrived and took the teen back home. The homeowners said they wouldn't press charges.
Comments