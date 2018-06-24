Tri-Cities Goodwill donation thefts leave heads scratching. Police say there's help out there

Recent thefts at Goodwill donation sites have police reminding people that they don't have to steal to get help.
Investigators pointed to two incidents, one June 12 in Richland and another June 20 in Kennewick.
In Richland, surveillance video shows a man get out of a black car and unload a TV. He then loads a box and some bags into the car.
He returned 90 minutes later in a silver truck and takes more bags.
In the Kennewick case, someone spotted a man loading donations around 6 a.m. from the Kennewick site into a silver truck.
Richland Detecive Sgt. Drew Florence said police weren't aware of any connection between the cases.
"These do happen from time to time because of the ease of access to the materials left at the various donation areas in each city," he said.
Goodwill Industries does offer help to people in need through an assistance program, Kennewick police said in its Facebook post on the theft.
People can contact the employment connections center at 509-460-4704 for help.
A complete list of services can be had by calling the Washington Information Network at 211 or by going to win211.org.
If you have information about either of the thefts, contact police at 509-628-0333.
Comments