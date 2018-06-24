Pasco neighbors argument ends with a baseball bat and knife

A couple is accused of using a baseball bat and knife to finish an argument with their neighbors.
Prosecutors recently added two counts of first-degree assault to the five counts of second-degree assault that Jesse Espinoza, 36, and Veronica Navarro, 36, were already facing following the May attack at the Loyalty Inn.
Problems started earlier in the day with an dispute between the couple and neighbor David Bethel.
Navarro told police the trouble started because Bethel assaulted her son.
Things appeared to calm down after officers separated them at the Lewis Street motel, according to court records.
Later, Bethel and his wife, Melissa Carter, were leaving their apartment when they saw Navarro outside. Navarro yelled for Espinoza to "grab her bat, so she could teach (Bethel) a lesson," according to court records.
Espinoza allegedly came out of the apartment swinging and smacked Carter in the head and then Bethel in the back.
During the fight, Navarro opened a pocket knife, told Bethel she was going to kill him and tried to stab him, according to prosecutors.
Bethel escaped and made his way to the parking lot where he grabbed a bat to protect himself, and yelled for someone to call police.
Police said a video shows Navarro and Espinoza started the fight.
Navarro denied having the knife, but reportedly admitted to officers she tried to hit Bethel in the head with a bat.
