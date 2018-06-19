This couple beat a Pasco man with a crowbar after he refused to pay for sex

Mauricio Jimenez smiled and joked around as he pleaded guilty Tuesday to a robbery that left a man beaten, bloody and naked in his shower.
His attitude didn't sit well with Judge Joe Burrowes, who expected the 25-year-old Pasco man to say something about his victim.
"I'm going to caution you," Burrowes said after reading the details of the crime. "You better reflect on what could happen."
Jimenez told the judge he only wanted to do his time so he could go home and be with his kids.
In the end, Burrowes followed the deal offered by Franklin County Deputy Prosecutor Maureen Astley and defense Attorney Shelley Ajax.
Jimenez pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a lesser charge than he'd initially faced.
As part of the plea agreement, Jimenez was sentenced to a year in jail — three months above the limit he faced for the crime.
The woman who organized the robbery, Julie A. Lakowske, 29, previously entered an Alford plea to first-degree robbery. She was sentenced to three years and four months in a state prison.
The Alford plea means she didn't admit to committing the crime, but agreed a jury would convict her if she went to trial.
In August 2017, Lakowske demanded money after having sex with the Pasco victim.
A week after the man refused, Lakowske, who was eight months pregnant at the time, returned to his South Elm Avenue home, walked in and she left the door unlocked behind her.
Jimenez followed her, pulled out a crowbar, and following her orders, hit the man on the head several times, documents said.
When he didn't turn over money, Lakowske put a plastic bag over the man's head and told Jimenez to kill him.
Then they stripped him, tied him up in the shower and took his wallet. He needed seven staples to close the gash in his scalp.
Jimenez told police he went to the home as a favor to Lakowske.
