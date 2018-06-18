Pasco police arrested two men Sunday evening after a gun was pulled during a shoplifting at Albertsons, according to police reports.
They tried to shoplift dinner but went to jail hungry after pulling a gun

By Annette Cary

June 18, 2018 09:30 AM

Pasco, WA

A gun was pulled on an Albertsons employee in Pasco on Sunday evening by two men trying to leave with dinner.

Pasco police said two friends took chicken wings, Hawaiian rolls and liquor without paying at the grocery store on 1330 N. 20th Ave.

When an employee confronted them, one took out a handgun and pointed it at the worker, according to Pasco police reports.

Pasco police found the suspects nearby on 18th Drive and also found a gun cocked and loaded.

The gun was reported stolen in Tacoma, according to police.

Hamadi Bakari, 22, of Auburn, Wash., and Osman Mukoma, 20, of Portland, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and possession of a stolen gun.

They were taken to the Franklin County jail.

