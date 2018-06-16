Kennewick shooting victim heading to jail

Roughly two months ago, medical personnel pulled Kaylee Vinson from the front porch of a Larch Street home.
On Saturday, officers were putting her in handcuffs.
The 23-year-old Kennewick woman had two district court warrants for failing to comply with court orders, when police received a call that she was at a convenience store on the 5300 block of West Canal Drive around 10:30 p.m..
Detectives found her inside, and found a small amount of meth and heroin on her. She was booked into the Benton County Jail for possessing heroin along with the two warrants.
Vinson was the victim in an April 26 shooting on Larch Street near the Benton County Fairgrounds. She told police she was helping a friend get clothes.
