West Richland drunk driver left a trail gouged in the road, police say

A Richland driver doesn't remember drifting across the center line on Highway 224 near West Richland in his pickup truck.
But a 74-year-old Benton City woman heading west on the highway does.
Jacequeline Hightower remembers seeing a Ford F550 pickup heading toward her at 10:15 p.m. on May 16, said court documents.
She tried to move her Lexus SUV out of the way by pulling to the side of the road.
But Tyler J. Chappell, 39, of Richland, followed her lights, and rammed into her car, said police. The crash destroyed his left front wheel, tire and suspension, but that didn't stop him from driving on, leaving an injured Hightower behind.
He kept driving and turned off on Belmont Drive and finally onto Sully Lane.
It didn't take West Richland police long to find him. They just followed the scrapes and gouges left behind in the pavement until they found him asleep behind the wheel, according to court documents.
Hightower suffered a broken clavicle.
Chappell is charged in Benton County Superior Court with vehicular assault and hit-and-run.
He told police he was sleepy so he parked on a side street and didn't remember the crash, according to court records. He admitted to having a tall beer earlier, said police.
