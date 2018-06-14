Nurse accused of groping Richland patient

A registered nurse is charged with groping a wheelchair-confined patient over several weeks.
Taewoo Khang, 41, of Kennewick, has pleaded innocent to felony charges of indecent liberties as a healthcare provider.
Khang was treating the woman for a bone infection at the Life Care Center of Richland last year. The patient's only way of getting around was in a wheelchair.
Benton County prosecutors claim Khang started with overly affectionate hugs, then he asked personal questions and began inappropriate touching.
Then one day, she woke up to find him on top of her, kissing and groping her, said court documents.
While Khang allegedly admitted to police that he touched the victim inappropriately, he insisted it was consensual.
He became a licensed practicing nurse in 2010, and earned his registered nursing license in January 2017. The state Department of Health opened its own investigation.
He's not in custody pending his trial in Benton County Superior Court.
