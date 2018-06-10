Traffic stop ends with deputy in 3-car crash

A Benton County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a three-car crash Saturday when she was making a traffic stop, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Deputy Natalie Griffin was driving a Dodge Charger west on Highway 240 about a mile from the Columbia Center Boulevard exit at about 4 p.m. on Saturday.
She changed lanes to pull over a Subaru Impreza driven by Austin Reno, 25, of Kennewick, according to the state patrol.
The deputy's car was hit by a Dodge Stratus, also westbound, driven by Donald Livingstone, 36, of Port Orchard, according to the state patrol.
The deputy's car then hit the Subaru, according to the state patrol.
Griffin was not wearing a seat belt, according to the state patrol.
Robyn Livingstone, 37, a passenger in the Stratus, and Griffin were taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Both were released after being treated. The other two drivers were not injured.
Both the sheriff's office vehicle and the Stratus were totaled.
The crash is under investigation by the state patrol.
