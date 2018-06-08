3 injured in possible DUI rollover on I-182 in Pasco

Alcohol may have been involved in a crash on Interstate 182 in Pasco that left three people injured on Friday, according to police reports.
Rebecca Chavez, 27, of Spokane, was driving a Chevy Malibu west at about 1:15 p.m., when her car left the road between Road 68 and Highway 395, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The car rolled and stopped in the median.
One of the two passengers in the car, Lincoln Sisavath, 37, of Pasco, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. Police believe he wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Chavez and Matthew McAdams, 33, of Benton City, were taken to Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco. They were wearing seat belts.
The cause of the crash is under investigation and charges are pending, according to the state patrol.
