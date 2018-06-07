Pasco police need your help with a suspicious fire

Pasco police suspect arson in a car fire that destroyed a red Ford Mustang early Thursday.
The fire reportedly started in the parked car's engine compartment shortly after midnight on the 1100 block of Park Street.
Firefighters doused the flames within 15 minutes, said Ben Shearer, Pasco Fire Department's public information officer.
It's unclear who spotted the fire, but the car's owner talked with investigators.
Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call Pasco police at 509-545-3510.
