More serious charge filed in Kennewick throat-slashing

A Kennewick man accused of slashing the throat of his friend during an argument about a woman now faces a more serious charge.
Benton County prosecutors have upped the assault case against Evan M. Strother, 51, to first-degree assault with a deadly weapon in the attack on Lyle Montoure, also 51.
Strother is accused of causing a 9-inch gash on Montoure's throat after slashing him with a folding knife during the March 31 argument.
In video obtained by the Herald through the Open Public Records Act, Strother and Montoure exchanged obscenities in the parking lot of the Heatherstone Apartments in Kennewick.
A friend of both men filmed the argument with a cell phone as Strother got in his car and closed the door.
He then yelled something, leading Montoure to run toward the car and start arguing again through the open driver’s side window.
The video showed Strother slashing at Montoure’s throat with a folding knife through the window, then driving away as Montoure grabbed his neck and dropped to his knees.
A neighbor applied pressure to the wound until medics arrived, court documents said.
Montoure required emergency surgery and was put in a medically induced coma for a time, his mother told the Herald.
Strother has since been released on bail from the Benton County jail and his trial was moved to Sept. 17.
