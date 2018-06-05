Richland dog park shooting still under investigation

Police are still looking into a shooting at a Richland Badger Mountain dog park on Memorial Day weekend, according to the Benton County Prosecutor's Office.
James E. Adams, 71, was at the dog park at 4:30 a.m. May 26, when he was approached by another man, according to court documents.
Tyler Bunten, 25, asked Adams why he was at the dog park before it opened, documents said.
Adams recognized Bunten from a prior confrontation and told Bunten to leave him alone.
When Bunten did not leave, Adams said he fired a warning shot into the ground.
As Bunten tried to take the gun away from Adams, a shot hit Bunten in the right foot, court documents said.
Adams was booked into the Benton County jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, but was released pending the investigation.
