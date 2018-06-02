Tri-Cities couple gets jail for lying on $12,000 insurance claim

A Kennewick couple will spend a few days in jail after they tried to get an insurance company to pay for damage to a travel trailer that happened before they bought the policy.
Colby Getchell, 34, and Jessica Getchell, 33, were initially charged with first-degree attempted theft but later agreed to plead guilty to the reduced charge of presenting a false claim, a gross misdemeanor.
They bought a fifth-wheel travel trailer for $46,000 on Sept. 11, 2016, according to court documents filed by Benton County prosecutors.
They picked up the trailer on Sept. 23, just before a windy night in the Tri-Cities with gusts of 23 to 25 mph.
The next morning they bought an insurance policy and in the afternoon took the fifth-wheel in for roof repairs, according to prosecution documents. The estimated cost of repairs was $12,000.
On Sept. 27, Jessica Getchell reported damage to the trailer from a fallen tree limb to Progressive Insurance. Both Getchells told the insurance company the damage happened overnight Sept. 24, and that they had taken it to Broadmoor RV for repairs the next day, a Sunday, said court documents.
Broadmoor RV in Pasco is closed on Sundays. The prosecution also said that wind gusts on the night they allegedly said the RV was damaged hit a peak of just under 7 mph.
After Progressive told the couple that it believed the damage had occurred before they bought the policy, Colby Getchell wrote to the insurer in November 2016.
He said the couple would no longer pursue the claim and that it had been made under the recommendation of the dealership, according to prosecution documents.
This week Judge Carrie Runge sentenced them in Benton County Superior Court to five days in jail.
Neither spoke during at the hearing. They will be allowed to participate on work crews while they serve their jail time.
Neither has a criminal history and they will be eligible to ask the court to clear their records in two years.
The case was investigated by the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioner.
It says that insurance fraud costs the average family $400 to $700 a year in increased premiums.
