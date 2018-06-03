A note unveiled this Kennewick sex offender's crimes. Now he's heading to prison

A registered Kennewick sex offender facing child molestation cases across two counties pleaded guilty to one of them Thursday.
Vernon Dee Gillett, 74, admitted in Benton County Superior Court to inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl in 2014 at a Kennewick mobile home park.
The case was one of several incidents revealed during a police investigation involving Gillett.
Authorities started looking into him after he reportedly passed a note to a teen girl asking for sex during a 2014 fishing trip to Scootney Reservoir Park in Franklin County.
Prior to passing along the note, Gillett had groped the girl and kissed her.
The girl told her mom on the way home from the trip, and they called police, court documents said.
Gillett admitted to giving the girl the note, telling authorities he is attracted to young girls, court documents said.
The girl also told police Gillett had other kids "fish for candy in his pockets" at the mobile home park, and touched them inappropriately, court documents said.
He also allegedly admitted to raping a 5-year-old in Yakima, according to court records.
Gillett was a convicted of communication with a minor for immoral purposes in 2013 in Walla Walla County after he handed a note soliciting another girl for sex. He was not allowed to be around juveniles.
Gillett pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree child molestation. He's also expected to plead guilty in two Yakima County cases to first-degree child molestation, Benton County Deputy Prosecutor Anita Petra said.
Gillett is expected to be sentenced about eight years in prison.
