Man who held rifle to woman's head in Kennewick escapes police

Tri-Cities police had a busy but unsuccessful day trying to catch a man accused of holding a rifle to a woman's head in Kennewick.
Police have been searching for Saul Castaneda, 26, since May 6.
Castaneda was arguing with Cristina Rodriguez, 29, in a car outside the Heatherstone Apartments on 10th Avenue.
Investigators said witnesses saw him hold a rifle to Rodriguez's head. They tried to stop Castaneda, but he fired a handgun toward the apartment's parking lot.
The pair ran off, but Kennewick police found Rodriguez soon afterward.
Pasco officers spotted Castaneda on Thursday with another man in a BMW on Interstate 182.
That triggered a chase around Road 68, but officers briefly lost him, police said.
Castaneda swung back on the interstate where police saw him again. They called off the pursuit at the blue bridge.
Later Thursday, a car tied to Castaneda was spotted outside an apartment near North 20th Avenue and Agate Street in Pasco.
That triggered a six-hour standoff, Pasco police said.
Tri-City Regional SWAT Team members searched the house, but Castaneda was gone.
Anyone with information about where Castaneda is can call 911 or the non-emergency dispatch number at 509-628-0333.
