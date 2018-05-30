Shooting threat made to Finley high school graduation

Benton County deputies are investigating a note in a River View High School bathroom threatening a shooting Friday — on graduation day.
The Finley student told a paraeducator Wednesday about the threat scrawled with a pencil on a stall, according to a recorded phone message that school officials sent out to parents.
Superintendent Lance Hahn said sheriff's officials were immediately called to investigate.
There was no need for a lock-down because the threat was found at the end of Wednesday's early-release day when students were already leaving, Hahn told the Herald.
Deputies recommended the school operate as normal while the threat was investigated.
More uniformed security officers will be at the school during the week and at the June 1 graduation, Hahn said.
