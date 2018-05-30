Suspected drunk driver hits 2 on motorcycle

A Kennewick driver is accused of driving drunk when he ran into two people on a motorcycle in Kennewick late Tuesday, said the Washington State Patrol.
Jaime Ramos, 35, was jailed in Benton County on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault.
The motorcycle was driven by Jeffrey D. Brown, 58, of Pasco, with rider Paige Shefchek, 47, of Pasco. Both were hurt and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, according WSP.
Investigators say Ramos was driving north on Highway 397 just before 10 p.m. when he tried to turn left onto East Columbia Drive near the cable bridge.
His Chevrolet Monte Carlo hit the Qianjiang Vento motorcycle in the intersection, said the WSP.
