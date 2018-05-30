Law enforcement officers responded to a car versus motorcycle collision about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 397 and Columbia Drive in Kennewick. The driver of the car was arrested on suspicion of DUI.
Suspected drunk driver hits 2 on motorcycle

By Annette Cary

May 30, 2018

Kennewick, WA

A Kennewick driver is accused of driving drunk when he ran into two people on a motorcycle in Kennewick late Tuesday, said the Washington State Patrol.

Jaime Ramos, 35, was jailed in Benton County on suspicion of DUI and vehicular assault.

The motorcycle was driven by Jeffrey D. Brown, 58, of Pasco, with rider Paige Shefchek, 47, of Pasco. Both were hurt and taken to Trios Southridge Hospital, according WSP.

Investigators say Ramos was driving north on Highway 397 just before 10 p.m. when he tried to turn left onto East Columbia Drive near the cable bridge.

His Chevrolet Monte Carlo hit the Qianjiang Vento motorcycle in the intersection, said the WSP.

