Suspected wrong-way drunk driver jailed

A Pasco man accused of killing another driver on Memorial Day was booked into the Benton County jail on Tuesday.
Gregorio J. Chayrez Jr., 29, was drunk and driving the wrong way on Interstate 182 in Richland on Monday when he slammed into another car, according to the Washington State Patrol.
The other driver, Norman Simpson Jr., 55, of Yakima, died at the scene.
Cheyrez was hurt and kept overnight at a hospital before being booked into the jail about noon Tuesday.
He is being held for 72 hours on suspicion of vehicular homicide, according to jail records.
He was heading the wrong direction in the westbound lanes of Interstate 182 near Wellsian Way when his Dodge hatchback hit the Ford hatchback about 7 a.m., said the WSP.
Simpson's passengers — two women from Wisconsin — were not seriously hurt, according to the WSP.
It was the second driver to be killed in a wrong-way collision on the divided highway this month.
An elderly Pasco man died May 18 after getting onto the eastbound side of Interstate 182 at the Pasco-Kahlotus Highway interchange and driving several miles before hitting a semi truck.
