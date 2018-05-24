Pasco police car caught in chain-reaction pileup

A Pasco police car was involved in a four-car crash Thursday afternoon when a driver ran a red light, said the Washington State Patrol.
Four people were hurt, but not the police officer.
Jesus M. Rodriguez, 38, of Pasco was driving an Infiniti SUV east on Sylvester Street at 3:45 p.m., when she drove through the red light at the intersection with Road 28, said the WSP.
Her SUV hit a Subaru Forester heading north on Road 28, driven by Javier Mora, 25, of Pasco.
The SUV then hit a Ram pickup headed west on Sylvester Street. It was driven by Davin Kerr, 25 of Pasco.
Kerr's pickup hit the Pasco police car, a Ford Taurus driven by Officer Juan D. Herrera, 41. Herrera also was driving west on Sylvester Street.
Rodriguez and her passenger, Alexia Davilla, 17, of Pasco, were taken to Lourdes Medical Center. Mora and his passenger, Luis Sandoval, 39, of Pasco, also were taken to Lourdes.
Everyone involved was using a seat belt. Two of the cars were totaled, but the police car and pickup, while damaged, could still be driven.
Rodriguez was cited for second-degree negligent driving, said the state patrol.
