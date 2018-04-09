Kennewick motorcyclist charged with vehicular assault for wife’s injuries in DUI crash

A motorcyclist allegedly was driving drunk when he lost control and hit a guardrail along Highway 240, causing his wife to be thrown from the bike.
Eamon M. Smith’s blood-alcohol level shortly after the April 1 crash was 0.185 percent, according to court documents.
The legal limit to drive in Washington state is up to 0.08 percent.
His wife reportedly was found in the roadway with an open leg wound. Kelly M. McGrath’s injuries included broken thigh and shinbones, a brain hemorrhage and cuts to her face, documents said.
Smith, 36, has pleaded innocent in Benton County Superior Court to one felony count of vehicular assault. Trial is set for June 18.
Paramedics and Washington State Patrol troopers responded at 12:10 a.m. to Highway 240 in Kennewick for the single-vehicle crash.
A state patrol report said Smith was eastbound on his Harley Davidson Softail Deluxe when he drifted off the roadway.
Smith told troopers that McGrath, his passenger, was thrown as he overcorrected.
Both Smith and McGrath were wearing helmets in the crash.
McGrath, 34, was taken to Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, then transferred to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
Smith was not injured, though he later complained of pain in his left foot from striking the guardrail.
A trooper noticed that the driver had an “odor of intoxicants,” and Smith told him he had a couple of drinks, court documents said.
Smith also allegedly had bloodshot, watery eyes and his face was flush red. He agreed to do field sobriety tests, and one test showed six out of six clues for intoxication, documents said.
After the high reading in the breathalyzer test, Smith was arrested and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. His blood was drawn and sent to a state lab for testing to confirm the amount of alcohol in his system.
McGrath, when interviewed by a detective at the Spokane hospital, said she had no memory of the collision.
Smith is out of custody after posting $10,000 bail. He was ordered to install an ignition interlock device on all of his vehicles.
A judge told Smith he can have contact with his wife while the case is pending, but they are not to discuss it.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
