Kennewick convenience store struck by robber

Kennewick police are hunting for a robber that struck a convenience store Sunday night.
The man, dressed in a blue shirt, jeans and a mask, came into the Jet Mart at 1001 N. Volland St. around 10 p.m., Kennewick police said. He pulled out a knife and demanded money from the clerk.
He left with cash.
Officers tried using a K-9 to track the suspect, but came away empty.
No one was hurt.
The robber is between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-9 with an average build, police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Kennewick police at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 509-586-8477. Tipsters can earn an up to $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
