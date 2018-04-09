Prosser police find $5,000 in heroin following car crash

A car crash near Prosser turned up a nearly $5,000 drug stash last week.
Breanna Dolan, 27, was turning off of Interstate 82 in Prosser Wednesday when she rolled her Buick, said Prosser Officer Mark Cole. The Darrington woman suffered bumps and bruises, and lied to police and was violating a court order.
When the tow truck flipped the car over, a Prosser police officer on the scene spotted foil used for heroin on the the car’s floor boards.
Dolan was being booked into the Benton County jail, and the Buick was taken to Prosser’s impound lot while officers got a search warrant.
On Thursday, officers found 25 grams of heroin tucked into a container inside the trunk. Police estimated the street value of the drug to be $4,900.
She will likely be booked on additional charges.
Cameron Probert: 509-582-1402, @cameroncprobert
Comments